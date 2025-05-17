No ‘Glamping’ Again This Year In Yosemite’s High Sierra Camps

Yosemite High Sierra Camps not opening again in 2025 -- US Forest Service View Photos

Yosemite, CA — Unfortunately, “glamping” in Yosemite this summer will not happen for the sixth straight year.

This summer, the five historic High Sierra Camps were scheduled to reopen for the first time since 2018. Instead, due to personnel shortages and financial limitations, the backcountry lodgings will remain closed, according to a statement on the park concessioner’s website.

“Unfortunately, the utilities that support the High Sierra Camps — potable water and toilets — will not be available, and the camps will not be operated this summer. This decision was made in collaboration with the National Park Service (NPS), which manages the utilities necessary to run the camps,” the statement read.

The campgrounds are named Glen Aulin, May Lake, Sunrise, Vogelsang (at 10,300 feet), and Merced Lake. These camps provide basic lodgings and meals, allowing visitors to explore Yosemite’s backcountry with just a daypack. Over 13,000 tourists stay in the High Sierra Camps every year, with thousands more backpackers stopping by for meals. Camps are 6 to 10 miles apart along a circular trail and can be reached on foot.

Those impacted guests have been informed and can book other sites inside the park. They will also be given priority booking for the lottery next year. Park officials relayed that campers will get a full refund within 14 business days. They noted that visitors can still reserve a wilderness permit to backpack and do self-guided tours in the area of the camps.