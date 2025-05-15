Opening Day Of Calaveras County Fair

Calaveras County Fairgrounds - Archive Image View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The four-day Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee kicks off today at the fairgrounds outside of Angels Camp.

The gates open at 8 am, with the carnival rides starting at noon.

This year’s theme is “Ropin’ Teams and Cowboy Dreams.”

Fair Manager and CEO, Laurie Giannini, says, “Thursday is an exciting day because kids 12 and under get in for free. They don’t have to pay, which is awesome. We also have our parade downtown.”

The youth parade, featuring local kids, will start at 10 am in downtown Angels Camp. Many of the kids will head over to the fairgrounds afterward.

Some of the various other day one highlights include the Rodeo Queen Speech and Crowning at 1:30 pm at the Ranch House, and a chance to meet the Queen and Royalty at the same location at 3 pm.

Michelle Lambert will perform at the Ranch House at 5 pm.

The Fair Dedication will be at 7:45 pm on the main stage and recognition of the Spence Family.

The Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant will begin at 8 pm on the main stage.

More details about the fair, and what to expect over the four days, can be found here.

The finals of the International Frog Jump will be on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this week, the Calaveras Board of Supervisors approved a proclamation declaring the fair to be the “signature event” in Calaveras.