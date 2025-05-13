Calaveras Supervisors Declare Upcoming Fair Is County’s ‘Signature Event’

Calaveras Fair Proclamation View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The board of supervisors approved a proclamation today celebrating the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.

It highlights the event’s history and the social and economic impacts on the community.

This year’s fair runs Thursday through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Angels Camp. During the noon hour today will be a frog jump outside the government center in San Andreas.

The full proclamation passed by the supervisors is below:

PROCLAMATION RECOGNIZING THE CALAVERAS COUNTY FAIR AND JUMPING FROG JUBILEE, MAY 15 – 18, 2025

WHEREAS, the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee will be held on May 15th through 18th,

and WHEREAS, 2025 marks the 132nd anniversary of the Calaveras County Fair; and WHEREAS, the first fair of record was held in 1893 in Copperopolis;

and WHEREAS, the first modern-day Frog Jump was held in 1928 and is celebrating its 97th year;

and WHEREAS, the annual Fair is a community event which highlights agriculture, the arts, floriculture, and the best of Calaveras; and

WHEREAS, the Calaveras County Fair generates hundreds of thousands of dollars for the youth of Calaveras County through the Junior Livestock Auction, Industrial Arts Auction and Scholarship programs;

and WHEREAS, the annual economic impact to Calaveras County exceeds five million dollars;

and WHEREAS, the theme for the 2025 Frog Jump is “Ropin’ Teams and Cowboy Dreams,” saluting our rodeo heritage; and WHEREAS, the community celebrates together as one and strangers become neighbors and children make memories;

and THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED that the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors proclaims the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee to be the signature event in Calaveras County.

PASSED AND ADOPTED by the Board of Supervisors of the County of Calaveras, State of California, this 13th day of May 2025.