Quantcast
help information
Clear
97.0 ° F
Full Weather

Sonora Man Sustains Major Injuries In Solo Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo
CHP Sonora Unit logo Photo Icon Enlarge
08/20/2018 11:39 am PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA – The driver in a solo truck rollover wreck plunged 450 feet down an embankment towards the Tuolumne River before he was ejected, say CHP officials.

The man, 32-year-old Joshua Nevel of Sonora, reportedly failed to negotiate a right-hand curve along southbound Wards Ferry Road just before 6 Saturday night while traveling at an unknown speed.

According to the CHP after making an unsafe turning maneuver, his 2003 GMC Sierra pickup headed of the east roadway edge and rolled over multiple times before he ejected in an easterly direction. As he sustained major injuries from the crash he was transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for trauma treatment.

CHP officials say that alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

  • Classifieds
  • Dining Guide
  • Health
  • Events
  • Site Map
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.