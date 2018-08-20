Sonora Man Sustains Major Injuries In Solo Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo Enlarge

Sonora, CA – The driver in a solo truck rollover wreck plunged 450 feet down an embankment towards the Tuolumne River before he was ejected, say CHP officials.

The man, 32-year-old Joshua Nevel of Sonora, reportedly failed to negotiate a right-hand curve along southbound Wards Ferry Road just before 6 Saturday night while traveling at an unknown speed.

According to the CHP after making an unsafe turning maneuver, his 2003 GMC Sierra pickup headed of the east roadway edge and rolled over multiple times before he ejected in an easterly direction. As he sustained major injuries from the crash he was transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for trauma treatment.

CHP officials say that alcohol was not a factor in the collision.