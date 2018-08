Calaveras County, CA —¬†Officials have quickly stopped a vegetation fire in Calaveras County near the intersection of Milton Road and Jenny Lind Road.

The fire burned approximately 1/2 acre. Be prepared for activity in the area while crews finish mopping up the blaze. It is not immediately clear what ignited the fire.

