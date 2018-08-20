Update: Donnell Fire Is 51-Percent Contained

Update at 12:15pm: The US Forest Service reports that the Donnell Fire is now 51-percent contained and 31,743 acres. Highway 108 is open through the fire area, but you are not allowed to stop between Eagle Meadow and Kennedy Meadows. You are still able to access Kennedy Meadows Resort. You can also now receive a permit to go back into the Emigrant Wilderness.

An assessment team is being assembled to go out and evaluate the cabins and property within the footprint to evaluate when permittees can safely go back into other areas.

Crews are focusing most of their suppression efforts today on the northeast side of the fire near Spicer Reservoir.

Original story posted at 7:05am: Tuolumne County, CA — Highway 108 is back open through the Donnell Fire burn area.

There was a long line that had developed when the gates swung open yesterday afternoon at four o’clock. The Forest Service reminds everyone heading over Sonora Pass this week that you are not allowed to stop anywhere between Eagle Meadow and Kennedy Meadows. You can travel on the road to the Kennedy Meadows Resort, though, as it is open.

The latest size estimate for the Donnell Fire is 31,743 acres and there is 49-percent containment. Crews made progress over the weekend on efforts to contain the northwest tip of the fire perimeter at Spicer Reservoir, and have also been working to secure a section below the Dardanelle. There are over 800 firefighters assigned to the incident, 16 hand crews, nine helicopters, 35 engines, two dozers and 16 water tenders.

