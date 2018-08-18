New Details On Crash Down 100 Foot Ravine

Smashed up GMC Yukon down in the ravine View Slideshow

(4 Photos)

Groveland, CA — The CHP has released the identity of the individuals involved in a two vehicle crash sending one sailing down a ravine in the Groveland area on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Evergreen Road north of Mather Road and east of Cherry Lake Road just after 9 a.m., as earlier reported here. The CHP reports that 21-year–old Hailey Vidaurri of Groveland was driving a 2001 GMC Yukon SUV and while coming around a blind curve at about 40 mph crossed into the oncoming lane. In that lane, was 40-year-old Alllen Bagda behind the wheel of a 1993 Chevy 3500 truck. The two vehicles hit each other sending the SUV soaring over an embankment and tumbling down it through brush about 100 feet, as pictures in the image box show. It came to rest on its roof.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, Vidaurri was trapped in the Yukon and rescue personnel had to use ropes to reach and free her. A passenger in her vehicle, whose name was not released by the CHP, was able to free themselves from the Yukon.

Vidaurri suffered major injuries and was flown to Doctors Medical Center. Her passenger and Bagda were not hurt in the collision.

Written by Tracey Petersen.