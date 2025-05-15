Calaveras County Fair Weekend Events

Cars, Cops and Coffee View Photo

There are many events planned for this weekend.

Today is Opening Day for the Calaveras Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee as detailed here. The Destruction Derby is planned for Sunday at 5:30pm.

Saturday is a Cornhole Tournament in Support of Sonora High Sober Grad. The tournament is sponsored by the Tuolumne County Baggers and promises to be fun for all ages and skill levels. Details about the prizes and how to keep score are in the event listing here.

The Friends of Columbia State Historic Park are sponsoring the Diggins Tent Town 1852 recreation of a gold diggings encampment during the Gold Rush. The event spans four days and features over 150 volunteers and school tours are led today and Friday by reservation. Park visitors are welcome all four days of the event from 10 am to 4 pm, details on the cost are the Diggins Tent Town 1852 event listing here.

The 12th Annual Luc’s Run is at Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall. The 10k (6.2 miles) and 2 mile races begin Saturday at 8:30 am with a kids’ run open to paid entrants ages 10 and under starting at 8 am. The event is combined with an auction with proceeds from the race and the auction going directly towards Scholarships. More details are here.

The first Sonora Farmers Market of 2025 is this Saturday morning. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market opens June 4th.

12th Annual Rods To Rails Car Show will be held Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm in Downtown Jamestown. Walk along Jamestown’s Historic Main Street and view cars of all makes and sizes.

The Angels Camp Firefighters Association is hosting a Pancake Breakfast both Saturday and Sunday morning at the Angels Camp Museum. Kids are welcome to meet the firefighters from the City of Angels Camp, details are here.

La Grange Off-Highway Vehicle Park (OHV) is hosting its Stuckfest Summer Kickoff this weekend. The event features a 4×4 Obstacle Course Competition. Details are here.

Sunday is the 4th annual Cars, Cops and Coffee event to benefit local cancer patients. In addition to custom cars in the parking lot of the Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute, the event will offer free donuts, free coffee, shaved ice for sale, face painting, and outdoor games as detailed here.

