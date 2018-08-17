Update: Truck Fire On Highway 108 In Tuolumne Couty

CHP Sonora Unit logo Enlarge

Update at 1:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that all aircraft and ground crews have been called off the scene. Crews searched up and down the highway for a truck on fire or any sign that there was a distressed vehicle but could not find any truck one. CAL Fire has determine it as a false alarm.

Original post at 1:35 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a report of a commercial truck that is on fire on Highway 108.

CAL Fire details it is east of Tulloch Road between Knights Ferry and Keystone. There is no word as to whether the flames have spread to any vegetation at this time. It is unclear if anyone has been injured or what sparked the flames in the truck. We’ll keep you updated as more details come into the news room.

