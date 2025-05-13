CHP Details Five Vehicle Crash In Which Man Fled Scene

Traffic backup on Highway 108 due to crash near J-59 View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Two people were injured, and traffic was backed up for miles, resulting from a five-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. It happened around 1:25 pm on Highway 108 east of J-59.

CHP Officer and spokesperson Steve Machado reports that the crash was allegedly caused by 42-year-old Noah Grunewald of Sonora, who was driving a 2002 Toyota Sienna westbound and drifted over the center line of the highway into the path of a 2018 GMC Canyon driven by Jared Whitney of Manteca. There was a head-on crash, and three other vehicles, coming behind in various directions, also became involved. They included Kimberly Geforosterzoli of San Pedro driving a 2023 Mazda CX-5, Jobert Verceles of Soulsbyville in a 2016 Chevy Silverado, and Vanessa Smith of Sonora in a 2015 Hyundai Accent.

The CHP reports that Grunewald initially fled the scene on foot and was followed by witnesses. He was later apprehended by arriving CHP officers for a violation of Felony Hit and Run (causing injuries). The CHP notes that it is unclear why he fled. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected of being a factor in the crash.

Two people were transported to hospitals in the Central Valley to treat injuries, Geforosterzoli, along with her lone passenger, Debra Svorinich of Twain Harte.

Grunewald was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center.

The crash spurred heavy traffic delays and detours for those traveling on the Mother’s Day holiday.