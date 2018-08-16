Update: Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County Contained

CAL Fire Helicopter Enlarge

Update at 1:15 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff tells Clarke Broadcasting that the fire’s forward rate of spread has been stopped. The fire was extinguished at a 50′ x 50′ spot. No structures were threatened.

Original post at 1 p.m.: Forest Meadow, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a reported vegetation fire in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports the blaze is in the 4300 block of Meadow View Road near Cougar-Ridge off Highway 4. It is across from the Kindom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness between Murphys and Avery. There is no word on the fire’s size or flame’s rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

Meadow View Road near Cougar Ridge between Forest Meadows and Avery loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.