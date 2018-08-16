Update: Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County Contained

Update at 1:15 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff tells Clarke Broadcasting that the fire’s forward rate of spread has been stopped. The fire was extinguished at a 50′ x 50′ spot. No structures were threatened.
Original post at 1 p.m.: Forest Meadow, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a reported vegetation fire in Calaveras County.
CAL Fire reports the blaze is in the 4300 block of Meadow View Road near Cougar-Ridge off Highway 4. It is across from the Kindom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness between Murphys and Avery. There is no word on the fire’s size or flame’s rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.
Meadow View Road near Cougar Ridge between Forest Meadows and Avery
loading map - please wait...
Meadow View Road near Cougar Ridge between Forest Meadows and Avery (Directions)
Meadow View Road near Cougar Ridge between Forest Meadows and Avery38.178154, -120.390320Meadow View Road near Cougar Ridge between Forest Meadows and Avery (Directions)