Wanted: Business Impacted By Donnell and Ferguson Fires

Protecting Structures from Donnell Fire Enlarge

Sonora, CA – As the flames from the Donnell Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest destroyed structures and the Ferguson Fire shut down parts of Yosemite, impacted Mother Lode business could get some help recovering their loses.

That assistance may come in the form of an Economic Injury Disaster Loan Assistance Program through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), but some paperwork is required. Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority Director Larry Cope details, “We’re asking for them [business owners] to fill these forms out and submit them back to us. We will then submit them onto the state and SBA. If we are fortunate, we will be able to set up a low interest loan program through SBA if we receive enough of these.”

The State of California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is working with the county to see if it meets the criteria to request an Economic Injury disaster declaration from SBA. A minimum of five worksheets with substantial economic losses from the blazes is required, according to Cope, who adds that filling out this worksheet does not obligate a business to apply for a loan nor is it an application for assistance. Additionally, the program can also provide some operating expenses until a business recovers.

For a worksheet, click here Economic Injury Worksheet, once completed emailed it to larry.cope@tceda.net. Questions regarding the loan program can also be emailed to that same address or call (209) 989-4058. To mail or hand deliver completed applications the TCEDA address is 99 North Washington Street, Sonora, California 95370.For a fact sheet on disaster loan assistance, click here Economic Injury Information.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.