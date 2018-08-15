Traffic Alert For Downtown Sonora

Road work with flaggers Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Motorists will face delays for the morning commute through downtown Sonora at the end of the week due to construction.

AT&T informed Clarke Broadcasting that crews will be working on placing underground facilities along a section of South Green Street. Flaggers will be directing two-way traffic controls, meaning travelers will have to take turns driving through the span where the construction is being done. That areas is between West Stockton Street to Bradford street.

Drivers can expect 10 to 15 minute delays on Friday, August 17th. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. AT&T asks motorists to slow down and use caution while near the cone zone.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic