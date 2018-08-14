Fires To Create Insurance Challenges For California Homeowners

Sacramento, CA — California’s Insurance Commissioner is warning that homeowners may soon find it harder to purchase or maintain insurance due to increasing wildfire activity.

We reported earlier this week that California is on pace to potentially have its most destructive season on record when it comes to total acreage burned. There are around 20 active large fires currently burning in the state that have forced about 20,000 people to evacuate. The Associated Press reports that California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones expects more insurance companies to decline to renew policies, as a result, and stop writing policies in high-risk areas. Jones says it is “not a crisis” level yet, but “you can see where the trends are going.”

Jones notes that those directly in the evacuation zones could especially be impacted, and even those well outside, due to the increasing fire activity all across the state.

