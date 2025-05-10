The Sun Is Out And That Means Motorcycles Are Hitting Roadways

CHP Motorcycle safety View Photo

Rancho Calaveras, CA — The CHP reminds motorists to watch out for motorcycles after a recent incident.

Wednesday morning, the CHP reported a solo crash involving a motorcycle near Seco Street and Jim Brady Road, south of Highway 108 in Jamestown. When officers questioned the rider, he told them that a vehicle cut him off, causing him to hit a fence. Luckily, the rider was not injured in this incident.

The CHP warns, “Whether you ride on two wheels or roll with four (or more), let’s keep it safe out there—nobody wants their spring cruise turning into a fender bender.”

CHP offers these tips for motorcyclists:

• The sun’s out, lids on—your helmet isn’t optional (unless your head is).

• Bright gear isn’t just for fashion—help drivers spot you before it’s too late.

• Ride like everyone around you just spilled their iced coffee—alert and unpredictable.

For Drivers:

• Look twice—motorcycles are small, fast, and way easier to miss than your morning latte.

• Warmer weather means more riders. Assume one’s always nearby.

• Give ‘em room. Tailgating a motorcycle is not the way to make new friends.

• Use those turn signals! Riders aren’t mind readers (unless it’s their side gig).

“Bottom line: With more bikes on the road, safety is a team effort, stated CHP officials, adding, “Let’s enjoy the good weather without a trip to the ER.”