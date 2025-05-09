Forest Seasonal Road Closure Update

Sonora, CA — Stanislaus National Forest has released a new list of seasonal road closures that will continue through the end of the month.

The warm weather has allowed crews to do more road clearing, enabling forest officials to remove some roads from the list of closures. Acting Forest Supervisor Jim Junette issued a new forest order on Thursday for affected roads in the Summit and Calaveras Ranger Districts, extending the road closures listed below, effective May 9 through May 31.

Summit Ranger District

1. Forest Road No. 4N12 (Herring Creek Road)

2. Forest Road No. 5N01 (Eagle Meadow Road)

3. Forest Road No. 5N 11

4. Forest Road No. 5N40Y

5. Forest Road No. 4N34 (Gooseberry Road)

6. Forest Road No. 4N47

Calaveras Ranger District

1. Forest Road No. 7N02 (Sand Flat/Wolfeboro)

2. Forest Road No. 7N01 (Spicer Road)

3. Forest Road No. 17EV485

4. Forest Road No. 7N40Y (Bloods Creek)

5. Forest Road No. 7N12A

6. Forest Road No. 18EV287

7. Forest Road No. 7N93 (Round Valley/Mt. Reba)

8. Forest Road No. 7N 17 (Slick Rock)

9. Forest Road No. 8N13 (Stanislaus Meadow)

10. Forest Road No. 8N12 (Pacific Valley)

11. Forest Road No. 8N06 (Hermit Valley Rec Res)

12. Forest Road No. 8N02 (Deer Valley Trail)

13. Forest Road No. 8N01 (Highland Lakes)

14. Forest Road No. 8N04

