Don Perkins, Jessica Self, Neil Gamez, and Nick Casci View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a panel discussion about the role water districts play during wildfires.

The topic has received some heightened attention, statewide, following the recent fires in Los Angeles.

There will also be a discussion about efforts to protect water infrastructure from being impacted by wildfires. The guests will be Tuolumne Utilities District General Manager Don Perkins, Union Public Utilities District General Manager Jessica Self, Twain Harte Community Services District Fire Chief Neil Gamez and CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Chief Nick Casci.