Two New Members Added To Calaveras Fair Board

Calaveras County Fair View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — A pair of community leaders have been selected to join the 39th District Agricultural Association, Calaveras County Fair Board of Directors.

They are Timothy Oskey of Angels Camp and Stewart Segale of Douglas Flat.

Oskey has been a Financial Advisor at Edward Jones Investments since 2015. He was the Chief Executive Officer at Teleios Developers from 2008 to 2015. He is a member of the Destination Angels Camp Board, Habitat for Humanity Calaveras County, and Mark Twain Medical Center-Dignity Health Community.

Segale has been the General Manager at Sierra Hills Market since 2010. He is a member of the Murphys 4-H Club and Douglas Flat Community Center.

The appointments were announced by Governor Gavin Newsom. The positions do not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation.