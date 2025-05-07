Rider Flown From Scene After Motorcycle Crash In Calaveras County

Motorcycle crash in Rancho Calaveras -- CCFD photo View Photos

Rancho Calaveras, CA— A motorcycle crash in Calaveras County yesterday afternoon resulted in the rider being flown from the scene.

The collision occurred just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday (5/6) at the Kirby Street and Roberts Road intersection, between Jenny Lind Road and Baldwin Street. Calaveras Consolidated Fire responded to the solo vehicle wreck and found an 18-year-old male suffering from serious injuries. He was taken by air ambulance to a trauma center in the Valley.

There were initial reports of a garbage truck being involved in this crash, but according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire officials, it was “not involved in the accident.” The cause of the collision remains under investigation by CHP.

