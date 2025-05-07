Clear
Update: Structure Fire Extinguished In Red Hills Area

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 10:33 am:  Firefighters have quickly extinguished a structure fire in the 13000 block of Red Hills Road in the Chinese Camp area.

Initial reports were that the fire originated in a shed and was potentially expanding to a home. The fire was quickly contained by arriving firefighters. The extent of the damage is not immediately known. Crews are on scene mopping up the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Original story posted at 10:22 am: Chinese Camp, CA — Firefighters are responding to a fire reported in the 13000 block of Red Hills Road in the Chinese Camp area.

Initial reports are that the fire originated in a shed and was potentially expanding to a residence. Be prepared for activity in the area, and numerous fire crews are arriving in the area.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

