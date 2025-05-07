Mark Twain Elementary District Parcel Tax Fails To Gain Needed Support Level

Parcel Tax Results View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Tuesday was the deadline to return ballots for a special election of the Mark Twain Union Elementary School District.

Voters were asked whether to approve a $65 parcel tax over the next four years to raise $600,000 annually over that period to improve school amenities at both Mark Twain and Copperopolis elementary schools. It needed a 2/3 majority to pass (just over 66%).

The Calaveras County Election’s Office reports that all ballots received by election day, either by mail or in the voting boxes, show just over 53% in favor (1,196) and about 47% opposed (1,047).

Additional ballots are anticipated to arrive in the coming days but it is not anticipated to be enough to notably swing the results.

Calaveras chief election official, Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Turner, adds, “We will continue counting ballots postmarked on or before May 6, 2025 if received by May 13, 2025. The next update of results will be posted on Tuesday, May 13th.”

She adds, “We will begin the manual hand tally of votes on Thursday. The official results must be certified by June 5, 2025; however, we anticipate completing the canvass of the election and certifying the results by May 16, 2025.”