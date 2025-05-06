Rick Restivo Band Review To Kick Off Roundup Week Activities

Sonora, CA — A community tradition, leading up to the Mother Lode Round Up, will be held this Wednesday evening at Sonora High School.

Bands from elementary and high schools across Tuolumne County will be performing at Dunlavy Field. It was named in honor of the late band teacher, Rick Restivo, in 2017. He taught music and drama to students around Tuolumne County for over 30 years.

It is a chance to hear the bands who will be participating in this Saturday’s Mother Lode Roundup Parade.

The free-to-attend band review will start on Wednesday at 6 pm at Dunlavy Field.

Activities shift to the Black Oak Casino Resort ballroom on Thursday with the Queen Coronation at 5 pm and the Calcutta at 6 pm.

The parade will start at 10 am on Saturday in downtown Sonora, and the two-day rodeo is Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.