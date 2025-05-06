County Leaders Hear Complaints About Grand Jury Report Findings

TC Supervisors Hear Grand Jury Concerns View Photo

Sonora, CA — The details coming to light in a recent Tuolumne County Grand Jury report, citing alleged preferential treatment by senior county administration toward a certain group of close employees, was a big focus of the public comment period at the start of today’s board of supervisors meeting.

We reported on the new Grand Jury Report last week. The happenings detailed in the report occurred prior to a recent shake-up in county government. CAO Tracie Riggs resigned earlier this year, and Roger Root is now serving as the Acting CAO.

The public comment portion of the meeting is for community members to directly address the board about any items not on the printed agenda.

Six people spoke, and five mentioned the grand jury report findings. One member of the public argued that there is a local “deep state,” another person said it was “damning,” one said the board members were complicit, and another went so far to say that all of the other items on today’s agenda should be put aside just to focus on the report.

The board typically does not comment back during the public comment period, but Board Chair Jaron Brandon did note, “This is something that the board is taking seriously.”

He then asked Acting CAO Root to talk about the timeline for generating a formal response.

Root stated, “We have 90 days to respond, but we started working on our response the minute we received it (report).”

He added that he and County Counsel Sarah Carrillo will be meeting this week to further discuss it, and will later talk with the individual supervisors about how the county would like to respond.

A few minutes later, Brandon added, “I know there is a lot of concern about the Grand Jury document. I want to say, we are not brushing it off, it is something being very much talked about. Grand Jury sessions are, by nature, very confidential.”

He continued, “A lot of it is about personnel, and closed session type things, which are also legally limited. It is taken very seriously, and I think everybody up here wants a more trustworthy, efficient, and effective county. I think some steps have been taken, and are being taken, towards that. It is non-specific what I am saying, for legal reasons, and that’s why we go through working with our staff to compile a formal response.”

Once a formal response is drafted, it will be voted on at a future board meeting.