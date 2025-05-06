Clear
Update: Vegetation Fire In Mountain Ranch

By Nic Peterson
Update at 5:26 PM: Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the fire. Crews will remain on scene mopping up.

Original story posted at 5:23 PM: San Andreas, CA–Fire crews are on the scene of a quarter-acre vegetation fire burning in brush along Mountain Ranch Road near Michel Road.

Named the Ranch Fire, the blaze is spreading slowly. Resources on scene are managing the incident, and no additional support has been requested at this time.

