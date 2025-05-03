California Makes Gains In Population For Second Straight Year

California Department of Finance logo View Photo

Sacramento, CA — In 2024, California’s population surpassed 39.5 million, the second year of increase after three years of drops due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a study issued Thursday by the Department of Finance, the population increased by an anticipated 108,000, or 1%, during 2024. The rise in the number of persons 65 and older and the fact that births are outperforming mortality are two factors contributing to the increase. Additionally, the state claimed to have improved data to account for increases in legal immigration.

The population growth, hailed by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom as evidence of the state’s expanding economy. Just last week, the state’s GDP surpassed Japan, placing it just behind the United States, China, and Germany.

“People from across the nation and the globe are coming to the Golden State to pursue the California Dream, where rights are protected and people are respected,” Newsom said in a statement. “Regions throughout California are growing, strengthening local communities and boosting our state’s future.”

While Tuolumne County’s population held relatively steady (0.0), the City of Sonora saw a dip of -0.7. Calaveras County and Angels Camp saw a slight decrease of -0.2 and -0.4, respectively. Mariposa County followed suit at -0.2. Out of the Mother Lode counties, Amador, including the City of Jackson, saw the largest drop at -1.0 and -1.7, respectively.

Tuolumne County’s population on January 1st of 2024 was 54,376, declining by just 19 residents to 54,357 on January 1st of this year.

Calaveras County was at 44,824 last year and fell to 44,722 this year.

Mariposa County went from 16,958 a year ago to 16,917 this year.

Amador County was at 39,972 last year, falling to 39,563 this year.

These counties also saw a slight increase in housing, with Tuolumne at 0.1 from 2,524 last year to 2,528 this year. Calavera at 0.3 from 27,839 in 2024 to 27,925 in 2025, and the City of Angels Camp at 0.1 from 1,918 to 1920, respectively. To view the entire report, click here.

Republicans have targeted California’s population declines and its residents’ migration to Texas, which formerly made up the largest state-to-state movement in the nation, according to U.S. Census data. Critics have connected past population losses to the state’s current homelessness problem and rising cost of living, with some of the highest housing, gas, and utility costs in the country. The exodus was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the state’s population decrease by around half a million between April 2020 and July 2022.

“Californians are still leaving because of high costs, bad policies, and a government that punishes work and rewards dysfunction,” Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher said. “If the Governor thinks a one-year bump means the state’s doing fine, he’s ignoring the reality most families are living in.”

About one in nine people living in the United States resides in California.