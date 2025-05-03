Sonora Man Caught In Stolen Vehicle

Tuolumne County, CA—A Sonora man found behind the driver’s wheel of a reported stolen vehicle by a CHP officer was arrested.

The vehicle was stopped recently on the shoulder of Upper Quail Mine Road, near Gunsight and Covington Mine roads, off Shawmill Flat Road, with a male driver inside. The officer pulled over to see if the vehicle was disabled and needed assistance. During questioning of the driver, 42-year-old Shalayne Hornstein, and after further investigation, including a vehicle record check, the officer determined Hornstein was sitting in a stolen vehicle.

Hornstein was detained while the officer searched the vehicle and uncovered a small container hidden in the console that had suspected methamphetamine, along with other drug paraphernalia used in smoking the drug. Hornstein was handcuffed without incident. He was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for felony possession of a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor for having possible unlawful drug paraphernalia.