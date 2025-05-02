Gateway Signs Are Now In Place Around Tuolumne County

Gateway Signs Around Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — Caltrans announces the completion of the installation of new gateway monument signs around Tuolumne County.

The state agency reports that it worked with local partners to develop the signs with a goal to “create legacy elements that swell community spirit, instill a positive sense of place, and celebrate the region’s unique history, tribal influence, local industry and recreation benefits.”

Details on the four signs, and locations, are below, per Caltrans:

Highway 49 at Parrots Ferry Road: A gateway monument with two 3-foot by 20 foot rustic brown metal “COLUMBIA” signs on the northeast corner of this three-way intersection. The signs are adorned with locally sourced boulders from the town.

Highway 108 at Crooked Lane: Black and brown Me-Wuk Tribal pattern silhouettes on the fence of the overcrossing.

Highway 108 at Washington St.: Railtown-themed silhouettes of a locomotive and stagecoach on the fence of the Lime Spur Railroad Underpass.

Highway 108 at Wards Ferry: A logging and ranching theme with silhouettes including a cowboy and a lumberjack on the fence of the westbound side of the overpass and an outdoor recreation theme with silhouettes including rafters and a fisherman on the eastbound side.

Caltrans earlier reported that it consulted with officials from Tuolumne County, the City of Sonora, the community of Columbia, and the Vision Sonora Committee, about plans for the project.. The overall price tag was around $917,000. It was funded by a “Clean California Beautification” initiative.