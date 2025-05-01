Update: Big Rig Crash In The Valley Springs Area

Sonora CHP patrol vehicle View Photo

Update at 12:40 p.m.: The CHP reports that crews have cleared the wreckage of a big rig crash in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County that slowed traffic. The wreck happened after 10:30 a.m. at 6038 Southworth Road, between South Burson and Evergreen roads and Highways 12 and 26. The CHP relayed that a semi collided with a Ford Fusion sedan, spilling the truck’s load of lumber. Officers directed traffic while a tow crew removed the wreckage and a road crew cleared the timber, which took around two hours. No one was injured in this crash.

Original post at 11:30 a.m.: Valley Springs, CA— The CHP is on the scene of a semi-crash in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County, where a truck lost a load of lumber.

The collision happened just after 10:30 a.m. at 6038 Southworth Road, between South Burson and Evergreen roads and Highways 12 and 26. The CHP reports that a big rig and a Ford Fusion sedan collided, scattering timber at the scene. A tow crew has been called to the scene to clear the wreckage, and a road crew to remove the lumber.

Officers are directing traffic that is slow-going. Luckily, no injuries are being reported in the crash. Motorists may want to avoid the area, as there is plenty of activity at the scene. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.