Tuolumne County Fire Department Administrators Are Getting A New Home

Sonora, CA — To better serve the public, stakeholders, and internal operations, the Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) is relocating its administrative offices.

TCFD officials shared, “This move represents an important step in enhancing government functionality and improving both public and stakeholder access. The new location will offer greater cohesion, oversight, and operational efficiency, including within the Fire Prevention Bureau located at the same address, ultimately supporting our mission to protect life, property, and the environment.

The relocation from 18440 Striker Court, off Tuolumne Road, will necessitate a temporary office closure for a week, from Friday, May 9, through Friday, May 16, 2025.

“The closure will enable staff to complete the move without interruption, ensure operational continuity, and return ready to assist the public 100% from the new location,” advised TCFD, adding, “Please note that emergency services, including 911, will not be affected during this transition period…We appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition and look forward to welcoming you to our new offices.”

Once the relocation is complete, the new office will open on Monday, May 19, 2025, on the fourth floor of the A.N. Francisco Building.

TCFD provided this address and contact information:

Physical Address:

Tuolumne County Fire Department:

A.N. Francisco Building – 4th Floor 48 West Yaney Avenue, Sonora, CA 95370

New Mailing Address:

2 South Green Street, Sonora, CA 95370

Their phone number will remain the same: (209) 533-5118 Email: fire@co.tuolumne.ca.us

For additional closure information or non-emergency inquiries, the public is asked to contact the department by phone at (209) 533-5118 or email: fire@co.tuolumne.ca.us.