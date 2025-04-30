Traffic Delays In Downtown Sonora Tomorrow On Busy Roadway

PGE map of sewer repair on Lyons Street View Photo

Sonora, CA – Travelers in downtown Sonora will face traffic delays tomorrow due to Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) sewer repairs on a busy roadway.

Crews will begin the repairs on Thursday, May 1st, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Lyons Street between Palemone Street and Hope Lane. The impacted area is highlighted in the image box map.

During the work, motorists can expect up to five-minute traffic delays. There will be signage directing travelers around the construction area. Drivers are asked to proceed with caution and slow down while watching out for personnel and large equipment. TUD also advises motorists to take an alternative route if possible.

Regarding the inconvenience to customers, TUD stated, “We appreciate your patience and understanding as repairs are being made.”

For more information regarding the sewer repair work, contact the TUD office at (209) 532-5536.