DMV Warns Of Toll Fee Text Scam

Sonora, CA — The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is seeing a rising number of people inquiring about a scam involving deceptive text messages.

Scammers are sending messages that appear to come from the DMV, warning that a customer has failed to pay a toll. The DMV warns that it will never send a text message to ask for personal or financial information.

“The best way to protect yourself is to always use the DMV website or call our contact center to interact with us,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “Remember that legitimate government agencies will rarely contact you by text for sensitive matters.”

The DMV adds that people should never respond to any unsolicited or suspicious texts and verify the source to make sure it is legit (contact the sender through another official channel).