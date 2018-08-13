Weekend Camping Trip Turns Ugly

Calaveras County Sheriff Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — A camping trip to the Mother Lode resulted in injuries to a teen and a felony battery with serious bodily injury arrest for a male suspect.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Rachelle Whiting, the suspect was taken into custody Sunday night around 8:40 p.m. after responding deputies arrived on the scene of a reported family altercation at a campsite located in the 1000 block of Avery Sheep Ranch Road in Avery.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that 47-year-old Mark Anthony Scates, who lives in Alameda, was involved a fight with a 16-year-old alleged victim that had resulted in injuries to the minor. Sgt. Whiting adds that in addition to the felony battery charge, there is also a felony corporal injury to a child charge pending against Scates, who was booked into the Calaveras County Jail.

In other weekend felony arrests by her office, Whiting reports that following a Saturday morning traffic stop for a moving traffic infraction, deputies arrested the driver, Ricky Daniel Cavaco, II of Mokelumne Hill, after it was determined that he had several outstanding Tuolumne County warrants out on him, including for theft and evading arrest.