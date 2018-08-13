Filing Deadline Closes For Some November Races

Sonora, CA — One of the closely watched election races in November will be Tuolumne Utilities District as four candidates have qualified for the ballot.

The deadline closed on Friday for special district and school board races in which the incumbents are seeking re-election. If an incumbent declines to file, the deadline is pushed to this Wednesday.

T.U.D. has two seats on the ballot, and both incumbents, Jim Grinnell and Ron Ringen, are running. Other candidates to qualify include businessman Jeff Kerns and former board member John Maciel. The top-two vote getters will win the seats.

The district one Yosemite Community College District race now has two candidates for the lone open seat. They include soon to be retired Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Margie Bulkin and Oakdale educator Denise Springer. The YCCD Board helps oversee both Columbia College and Modesto Junior College. Since incumbent Lyn Martin did not file papers for re-election, the deadline to do so is extended through Wednesday.

Other competitive races include Tuolumne County Board of Education Trustee Area 6. The incumbent Chucker Twining has two challengers, educator Orley G. Ryals and a parent/grandparent Rose Wingo.

All three incumbents on the Sonora Union High School District declined to seek re-election, Kathy Ankrom, Jeff Norstrom and Rob Lyons. Ankrom and Norstrom represent district two, and the candidates for those seats are Jim Riggs, Erik Andal and Michael Garrett (top two vote-getters win). Lyons seat is District One, and the candidates are Nancy Scott and Jordan Reiser. Additional candidates could emerge through Wednesday.

The Curtis Creek Elementary Board also has heavy interest, as six candidates have filed for the three open seats. They include incumbents Nicholas Stuart and Dan Parks, and challengers Andrew Clemo, Jennifer Bardenheuer, Courtney Castle and Maren Paris. Since one of the incumbents, David Rowan, did not file for re-election, the deadline is extended.

Written by BJ Hansen.