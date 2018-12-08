Highway Construction This Week

Traffic Delays On James E. Roberts Bridge Enlarge

Caltrans crews continue to work on Mother Lode highways this week.

Highway 49 from just outside of Sonora to the Stevenot Bridge over New Melones at the County line is going to have crews working on the pavement causing 10 minute delays. The one-way traffic control will begin Sunday night at 8PM and end at 6AM.

Pavement work on 108 continues beginning Sunday night and day and night through Friday afternoon from the Stanislaus/Tuolumne county line to the Yosemite Junction.

On Weekdays, crews will striping the pavement on HWY 108 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. between Lyons Dam and in the Long Barn Road area. Highway 108 remains closed due to the Donnell Fire for the 22 miles between Eagle Meadows to the Tuolumne /Mono County Line at the Sonora Pass. Caltrans has a tree crew working on HWY 108 from Beardsley Reservoir Road to Cascade Creek (Forest Route 5N30) to clear dead trees to reduce fire danger and protect the traveling public. They are working closely with the Forest Service and Calfire as they fight the Donnell Fire.

The 15-mile stretch of Highway 49 in Mariposa County between Bear Valley Point and Highway 132 remains closed for long-term storm damage repairs to fix a roadway slip-out. Caltrans estimates completion on or around Aug. 31.

Regarding Yosemite area roads impacted by the Ferguson Fire view the news story here.

Calaveras Projects

Monday through Friday Highway 4 will be limited from Allen Lane to Williams Street in Murphys for utility work causing 10 minute delays between 6:30AM to 5PM. Also on Hwy 4 from Upper Moran Road to Big Trees Park drainage work continues with 10 minute delays between 6AM to 6PM.

In Calaveras the paving project on Highway 49 goes from San Andreas at HWY 12 to the Calaveras/Amador county line. The $3 million project was awarded to George Reed, Inc., and the hours for the work are limited to overnights, beginning Sunday, from 8PM until 6AM Expect 10 minute delays along this stretch at night into October.

On Highway 26, work zones may generate up to ten-minute waits all week. Road striping, utility work and shoulder work from Hwy 12 to the Calaveras/Amador County Line and from San Joaquin/Calaveras County Line to Monton Road and in West Point from Main Street to Iris Way will impact traffic.

