6 Weekend Events And Event Cancellations

Angels Camp — Tonight’s Farmers Market in Angels Camp has been canceled due to hazardous air quality. The Angels Camp Business Association says they plan on resuming their normal Friday schedule next Friday, August 17th. Keep in mind smoke from fires can reach hazardous and unhealthy as the wind blows a different direction.

The Summit ranger district visitors center near Pinecrest lake is still open but they have canceled their remaining few ranger programs to ended their season early due to the Donnell Fire. The Bureau of Reclamation Ranger led programs will proceed with a viewing of the Perseid Meteor Shower at Glory Hole Recreation Area at New Melones Lake starting at 9pm.

Saturday morning is the Sonora Farmers Market and Linoberg Street will be closed for the entire day, making a pedestrian walkway from farmers market to Washington Street. At 5pm Second Saturday Art Night will begin. Linoberg Art Mart (LAM) will feature handmade items, the Veterans Hall will be open, several businesses and galleries will feature special entertainment and musicians. Coffill Park will feature the sounds of “Timberline” at 8:00 pm., there is a no-host bar, and this year, thanks to the Sonora Chamber of Commerce, all the Coffill Park Summer Concerts are free.

Twain Harte’s Concert in the Pines will feature Jana and Friends this Saturday at 6:00pm.

On Saturday and Sunday the Moose Lodge is hosting a Yard Sale. The event was postponed from last month and welcomes everyone to the parking lot yard sale. The Lodge invites anyone to sell their items, one table supplied on a first come first served basis, space is limited. The event from 8am to 4pm. There will be hamburgers and hotdogs for sale during the lunchtime hours.

On Sunday the La Grange Odd Fellows’ will host their Monthly Breakfast.

At Sierra Repertory Theater’s East Sonora Theater Pageant: Musical Theatre is playing. The Pageant features six beauty contestants battling for the title of “Miss Glamoresse” with the added twist; the contestants are all played by men. The show is rated PG-13.

