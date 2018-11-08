Mother Lode Views Focuses On Wildfires

Donnell Fire Incident Command Base Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Hear about the local response to the massive wildfires burning in the region.

While great progress is being made containing the Ferguson Fire in and near Yosemite National Park, there could still be a long road ahead with the Donnell Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest. This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Forest Service Spokesperson Maria Benech who is assigned to the Donnell Fire, Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Tracie Riggs and Yosemite National Park Ranger Scott Gediman.

Hear the latest on fire response, road closures, what’s taking place behind the scenes, and challenges facing emergency responders.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o'clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7.