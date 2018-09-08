CAL Fire Updates Wildfires Raging In California

Donnell Fire Enlarge

Sacramento, CA – CAL Fire details that over 13,000 firefighters are on the front lines of 12 large wildfires across the state that have burned nearly 667,000 acres and damaged or destroyed over 2,000 structures.

Even with those startling numbers, firefighters continue to make progress on containment lines and many evacuations have been lifted, reducing the number of evacuees to 4,400 residents, according to state fire officials.

Mother Nature is not helping with the fire suppression efforts. One concern is a Red Flag Warning impacting many parts of northern California, including the Donnell Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest along with portions of the Carr and Mendocino Complex fires, through Saturday night. Another is the above average triple digit heatwave that continue across most of California, accompanied by low humidity and windy conditions, especially in the Red Flag Warning areas. There is also a potential for thunderstorms in the southern desert.

CAL Fire is asking that even those residents that have completed defensible space, or are still working on it to take an extra step. State fire officials recommend sweeping and raking around homes to remove any dead yard waste and remove dead plants. Additionally, clean decks and patios to remove anything that could potentially ignite from an ember. For more on things you can do, click here.

CAL Fire provides this update of some of the blazes burning across the state:

Carr Fire, Shasta County:

Whiskeytown & Redding

• 177,450 acres, 48% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in place

• 1,300 residents evacuated

• 1,077 residences destroyed, 191 residences damaged

• Carr is the 6th most destructive fire, 13th most deadly and is now 12thlargest fire in state history

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Gouvea) in unified command with City of Redding FD (Kreider) USFS (Pechota)

Mendocino Complex, Mendocino/Lake County:

• 304,402 total acres, 51% contained

• 119 residences destroyed, 12 residences damaged

• 2,000 residents under evacuation orders

• The Mendocino Complex fire is the largest wildfire in state history

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 2 (Kavanaugh) in unified command with NORCAL IMT-1 (McGowan)

River Fire, Hopland:

• 48,920 acres, 84% contained

Ranch Fire, Ukiah:

• 255,482 acres, 48% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in place

Holy Fire, Orange County:

Holy Jim Canyon, Cleveland National Forest

• 9,614 acres, 5% contained

• Structures threatened

Bridge Fire, Marin County:

Olem

• 45 acres, 80% contained

Murphy Fire, Plumas County:

Belden

• 117 acres brush, timber, 0% contained

Ferguson Fire, Mariposa County:

Yosemite National Park

• 95,104 acres, 79% contained

• Evacuations and road closures remain in effect

• CA Fed IMT-3 (von Tillow) in command

Cranston Fire, Riverside County:

Hemet

• 13,139 acres, 96% contained

Donnell Fire, Tuolumne County:

Near Hwy 108, Donnell Lake area

• 21,097 acres, 6% contained

Georges Fire, Inyo County:

Lone Pine

• 2,883 acres, 70% contained

Valley Fire, San Bernardino County:

Yucaipa

• 1,350 acres, 56% contained

Natchez Fire, Del Norte County:

Southeast of Cave Junction, OR

• 11,338 acres, 50% contained

Eel Fire, Mendocino County:

East of Covelo

• 972 acres, 100% contained

Owens Fire, Mono County:

North of Mammoth Lake

• 312 acres

Five Fire, King County:

Kettleman Hills Area

• 2,995 acres, 100% contained

Eagle Fire, Modoc County:

South of Cedarville

• 2,100 acres

Horse Creek Fire, Tulare County:

John Krebs Wilderness Area

• 34 acres

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.