Trump: 35th Anniversary Of The Hubble Space Telescope

President Trump issued a statement regarding the 35th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here is his statement:

“Today, we celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope, an awe-inspiring testament to America’s longstanding ingenuity, leadership, and innovation.

Since its launch in 1990, Hubble has opened up the heavens—uncovering the mysteries of our universe, shattering the boundaries of scientific knowledge and advancement, and expanding humanity’s understanding of the unknown in ways once believed to be impossible. From its discovery of supermassive black holes to helping pinpoint the age of the universe, the Hubble Telescope has exceeded more than 1.5 million observations—cementing its role not merely as a telescope but also as a symbol of America’s unmatched exploratory might.

With Hubble as a blueprint, my Administration is committed to ensuring that America continues to lead the way in fueling the pursuit of space discovery and exploration. In my first term, I proudly reestablished the National Space Council—relaunching space policy as a top national priority. Under my leadership, the Federal Government also remains steadfastly committed to collaborating with private industries to ensure America remains on the cutting edge of space exploration. When we lead, the world follows, and I am confident that no challenge is beyond our reach—including the planting of the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars.

As we celebrate Hubble’s 35th anniversary, we honor the brilliant scientists, engineers, and visionaries who made such a daring feat possible. Their courage and innovation inspire us all to take risks, dream big, and forge new paths into the unknown. With this spirit in mind, we will secure the future of space exploration for our Nation, pursuing our manifest destiny into the farthest depths of the cosmos.”

