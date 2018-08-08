Vehicle Break-ins On Beckwith Road

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating some recent burglaries that occurred on Beckwith Road in the Sonora area.

The office received several reports earlier this week that items were stolen from vehicles. Items taken have included wallets, credit cards, keys, phone chargers and other items. No arrests have been made. The sheriff’s office reminds residents to remove any valuables from vehicles and make sure to lock the doors. Unlocked vehicles are often prime targets. Keep an eye out for neighbors and report any suspicious activity by calling 533-5815.

