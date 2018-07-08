Stanislaus National Forest Fire Weather Watch

Photos taken Friday afternoon of the donnel fire from the vista area photos taken by Kevin Munroe Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Stanislaus National Forest, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening.

Southerly and westerly winds will increase Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening as a low pressure system passes through northern California.

Local ridgetop gusts of thirty-five mph will be possible, particularly during the afternoons and early evenings over higher elevations. The highest threat area includes the Donnell Fire.

Afternoon minimum humidities of ten to twenty percent are expected with overnight humidity recoveries as low as thirty to forty percent.

Any fires that do develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

Additionally, the Air Quality Alert issued by the Mariposa County Air Pollution Control District and the Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District remains in effect as the smoke levels continue to reach well into the hazardous range.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant.

People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctors advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.

Older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

This Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until at least the Ferguson Fire is extinguished.