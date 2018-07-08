Containment Reached On South Fire: Near Containment On Parrotts Fire

Calaveras County, CA — Continued progress is being made extinguishing a pair of large vegetation fires in Calaveras County.
The so-called South Fire that ignited late yesterday afternoon in Rancho Calaveras, and was burning at a dangerous rate of spread, has been contained at 290 acres.
The cause of the fire, near Milton Road and South Gulch Road, is under investigation. Also, crews have reached 90-percent containment on the 136 acre Parrotts Fire that ignited early Sunday morning near Camp Nine Road and Parrotts Ferry Road. Crews hope to have full containment later today.