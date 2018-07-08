Containment Reached On South Fire: Near Containment On Parrotts Fire

Air unit on South Fire Enlarge

Calaveras County, CA — Continued progress is being made extinguishing a pair of large vegetation fires in Calaveras County.

The so-called South Fire that ignited late yesterday afternoon in Rancho Calaveras, and was burning at a dangerous rate of spread, has been contained at 290 acres.

The cause of the fire, near Milton Road and South Gulch Road, is under investigation. Also, crews have reached 90-percent containment on the 136 acre Parrotts Fire that ignited early Sunday morning near Camp Nine Road and Parrotts Ferry Road. Crews hope to have full containment later today.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.