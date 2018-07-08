Quantcast
Containment Reached On South Fire: Near Containment On Parrotts Fire

08/07/2018 7:56 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Calaveras County, CA — Continued progress is being made extinguishing a pair of large vegetation fires in Calaveras County.

The so-called South Fire that ignited late yesterday afternoon in Rancho Calaveras, and was burning at a dangerous rate of spread, has been contained at 290 acres.

The cause of the fire, near Milton Road and South Gulch Road, is under investigation. Also, crews have reached 90-percent containment on the 136 acre Parrotts Fire that ignited early Sunday morning near Camp Nine Road and Parrotts Ferry Road. Crews hope to have full containment later today.

