Traffic Alert: O’Byrnes Ferry Road Work Halt Travelers

08/04/2018 11:04 am PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Jamestown, CA — Motorists can expect continued delays during commute times in the beginning of next week while traveling on O’Brynes Ferry Road near the Tuolumne and Calaveras County lines.

A temporary lane closure on the roadway near the Tulloch Lake Bridge on the Tuolumne County side requires the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Travelers face up to fifteen minute delays as each side will take turns crossing through the cone zone.

The repairs are slated for Monday and Tuesday (August 6-7). The hours of operation will be from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This is a joint project between the Tri Dam and the Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency roads department.

