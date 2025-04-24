Loren Mears Denied Parole In 2014 DUI Manslaughter Case

Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke announced that Loren Mears, a former Sonora resident serving a 15-years-to-life sentence for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, was recently denied parole for three more years.

Mears, convicted in 2017 for a fatal 2014 crash, appeared before Board of Parole Hearings Commissioner Catherine Purcell and Deputy Commissioner Christopher Vose for his first subsequent parole hearing, which lasted roughly three hours. Jenecke represented the People of Tuolumne County during the proceedings.

The conviction stems from an Oct. 28, 2014, crash in which Mears, under the influence of methamphetamine, marijuana, Alprazolam, and Temazepam, lost control of his vehicle while driving his 92-year-old father and wife at high speeds on local roads. The vehicle overturned on Campo Seco Road after striking an embankment. His father was ejected and later died from his injuries. His wife sustained multiple broken bones. A nearby witness reported that Mears appeared nearly incoherent at the crash scene. Toxicology reports confirmed he was impaired by multiple substances. Mears had a prior DUI conviction from 2003 for an incident involving injury to his wife.

A state clinician’s Comprehensive Risk Assessment classified Mears’ potential for future violence as “moderate-medium,”—a rating unchanged since 2020. The board cited this continued level of risk, a lengthy history of substance abuse, and what they viewed as inadequate rehabilitation efforts and parole plans as reasons for denial. Commissioners specifically noted Mears’ lack of insight into his relapse risk and failure to show substantial behavioral change. They unanimously concluded he remains a threat to public safety.

Although denied parole until 2028, Mears’ case is subject to review by the Governor’s Office. Under state law, either Mears or the Board of Parole Hearings may request an earlier review after one additional year served.