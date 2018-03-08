Quantcast
Fire Alert help information
Clear
96.8 ° F
Full Weather

House Fire In Calaveras County

Cal Fire Truck
Cal Fire Truck Photo Icon Enlarge
08/03/2018 1:32 pm PST
Tracey Petersen and Tori James, MML News Team

Angels Camp, CA — Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Angels Camp.

CAL Fire is reporting a large plume of black smoke near Saint Patrick’s Church, but it is actually coming from a single story home on the 900 block of Stork Road.  When fire crews arrived at the scene reportedly 25 percent of the house was engulfed in flames. There is no word on whether the flames have spread to any vegetation. Police are blocking Stork Road at Bragg Street. We’ll keep you updated as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
900 block of Stork Road, Angels Camp

loading map - please wait...

900 block of Stork Road, Angels Camp 38.075060, -120.543629 900 block of Stork Road, Angels Camp (Directions)
  • Classifieds
  • Dining Guide
  • Health
  • Events
  • Site Map
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.