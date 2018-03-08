House Fire In Calaveras County

Angels Camp, CA — Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Angels Camp.

CAL Fire is reporting a large plume of black smoke near Saint Patrick’s Church, but it is actually coming from a single story home on the 900 block of Stork Road. When fire crews arrived at the scene reportedly 25 percent of the house was engulfed in flames. There is no word on whether the flames have spread to any vegetation. Police are blocking Stork Road at Bragg Street. We’ll keep you updated as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.

loading map - please wait... Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript! → more information

Written by Tracey Petersen.

If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.