House Fire In Calaveras County

Angels Camp, CA — Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Angels Camp.
CAL Fire is reporting a large plume of black smoke near Saint Patrick’s Church, but it is actually coming from a single story home on the 900 block of Stork Road. When fire crews arrived at the scene reportedly 25 percent of the house was engulfed in flames. There is no word on whether the flames have spread to any vegetation. Police are blocking Stork Road at Bragg Street. We’ll keep you updated as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.