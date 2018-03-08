Update: Vegetation Fire In Tuolumne County

CAL Fire truck Enlarge

Update at 1:23pm: The small fire near Mount Provo was quickly contained. It was roughly 10 ft. by 10 ft. It is not immediately clear what sparked the fire.

Original story at 1:13pm: Tuolumne County, CA — Columbia air and ground resources are heading to a report of a vegetation fire between Twain Harte and Tuolumne.

CAL Fire relays the blaze is in the area of Mount Provo Road near Tanglewood Trail on the south side of Highway 108. There is no word on the fire’s size or rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. We’ll keep you updated as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.

