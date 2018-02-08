Hotshot Dwarfed By Fire Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Stanislaus National Forest from 11 AM Friday through 11 PM Saturday.

Very dry ridgetop wind gusts ranging from twenty-five to thirty-five mph are expected from Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Afternoon minimum humidities of ten to twenty percent are expected with overnight humidity recoveries ranging as low as thirty to forty percent.

The highest threat will be through the canyons and exposed ridges.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Alert issued by the Mariposa County Air Pollution Control District and the Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District will continue to remain in effect until the Ferguson Fire is extinguished.

The smoke levels continue to reach well into the hazardous range.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant.

People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctors advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.

Older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

