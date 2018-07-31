Quantcast
Cause Determined For Hunter Fire In Calaveras County

Cal Fire Truck
Cal Fire Truck Photo Icon Enlarge
07/31/2018 6:17 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Avery, CA — CAL Fire investigators have determined a cause of the five acre Hunter Fire near Highway 4 in Calaveras County yesterday.

The flames broke out in some brush along Hunter Dam Road just before 3 p.m. below Avery, as reported here. Spokesperson Lindy Shoff reveals, “A contractor was felling a tree, which then came into contract with power lines and sparking the fire.” Shoff did not know the name of the tree service company or if any citations were issued as a result of the blaze.

PG&E crews were called to the scene to repair the downed power lines and restored electricity to 24 customers in the area sometime after 6 p.m. San Andreas Unit CHP Officers assisted with traffic back up during the evening commute along Highway 4 as motorists were being turned around at Commercial Way.

The fire was contained at five acres. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported in the fire.

