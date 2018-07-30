Update: Air, Ground Units On Vegetation Fire Near Hwy 4 Below Avery

CAL Fire Helicopter Enlarge

Update at 4:53pm: Although all aircraft are released from the Hunter Fire incident near Highway 4 below Avery, ground firefighting units continue working to bring the blaze under control.

CAL Fire spokesperson Lindsay Shoff still reports the incident, burning near Hunter Dam Road, as five to six acres in size. CHP remains on scene directing one-way control traffic, so expect travel to remain slow through the area.

Update at 3:51pm: Highway 4 traffic impacts are being felt as responders address a vegetation fire burning near Hunter Dam Road.

CAL Fire officials say firefighters are holding the fire within the hose line at five to six acres.

According to CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff, the Hunter incident is burning in brush with a moderate rate of spread and no structures are being threatened. CHP are controlling highway traffic, including at Commercial Way, where one-way traffic controls remain in place.

According to PG&E, 24 customers in Avery are currently out of power due to a downed line, although it is unclear whether or not the outage is related to the fire incident. The utility indicates the issue is being attended to and estimates restoration time as 6:15 p.m.

Update at 3:31pm: CAL Fire officials say firefighters are making good progress working to extinguish a now three-acre blaze off Highway 4 below Avery.

CHP have blocked eastbound Highway 4 traffic at Commercial Way and may be turning it around.

Update at 3:05pm: Traffic impacts are being felt along Highway 4 in the Avery area as responders address a vegetation fire burning near Hunter Dam Road.

At this time the CHP San Andreas Unit is blocking Highway 4 East at Commercial Way for traffic control. Another unit may shortly be diverting traffic onto Avery-Sheep Ranch Road.

According to CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff, the incident is currently described as being one acre and burning in brush with a moderate rate of spread. No structures are being threatened.

Original Post at 2:55pm: San Andreas, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a reported vegetation fire off Highway 4 near Hunter Dam Road, which is in the Hathaways Mountain Pines area below Avery.

No other details are available at this time. We will provide more details as they come into the news center.

