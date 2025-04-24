Last Weekend of April Events

2018 Twain Harte Dog Parade View Photo

There are many events planned for the last weekend in April 2025. First, the Bret Harte High School Drama Department is performing “Chicago: The Musical” (Teen Edition), tonight and tomorrow night, ticket details are in the event listing.

“Disney’s: Winnie the Pooh” (Kids) will be performed at the Mountain Youth and Community Theatre from Friday, April 25th through May 4th. Ticket details and more are here.

Saturday is “Who Let The Dogs Out” in Twain Harte. The family fun day benefits local animal shelters and is open to those who have a socially friendly dog or dogs trained to walk on a leash. The 11 AM Parade is two blocks long and there will be awards and activities following the parade at Eproson Park. More information and details are in the event listing here.

Saturday morning there will be a Flapjack Fundraiser for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Tuolumne County. The event will be at Applebee’s in Sonora from 8 to 10 AM. The breakfast includes pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs and choice of coffee, tea, juice or soft drink. Tickets details are in the event listing.

Love Tuolumne County invites the community to volunteer during the 5th annual county-wide event. Over 200 volunteers are needed to support service projects happening across the entire County.

Nancy’s Hope Thrift Store & Community Center presents its Annual Spring Tea & Fashion Show Fundraiser at the Church of 49ers in Columbia this Saturday from 2 to 4 PM. There will be raffle items and silent auction bids. Tickets details are in the event listing.

Sierra Saints Christian Motorcycle Association invite you to their 2nd annual fun-raiser on Saturday. The start is in Jamestown, with the ride going up to Strawberry and ending the day with lunch and prizes at the Sonora Moose Lodge from Noon to 3 PM. Tickets details are in the event listing.

The Parkinson’s Awareness Walk is this Saturday. Join the Sonora Parkinson’s support group at Patrick’s Parish Hall at 1:30 PM, friends, coworkers, caregivers, doctors are all invited. Details are in the event listing.

San Andreas Rotary presents the 5th annual Calaveras Ragin’ Cajun Festival this Saturday from 11 AM to 1 PM on Main Street in San Andreas. This event will have music, vendors, and plenty of food including an authentic Louisiana Crawfish Boil. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, ticket details are in the event listing.

Sunday, the Humane Society of Tuolumne County’s Spring Champagne Brunch will offer an afternoon of brunch, bubbly, and bidding, all to benefit the animals. The event is from 11:45 AM to 3:30 PM at the Elks Lodge in Sonora. There will be silent and live auction items, raffles as detailed in the event listing.

The 38th Annual INFOCUS Photography Competition Exhibition and Sale will take place inside of the Jamestown Community Hall on Main Street in Jamestown. The Exhibition will be open from Noon to 5 PM through Sunday, with a 20% off sale this Saturday and Sunday.

Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) is performing “The Marvelous Wonderettes” at the Fallon House Theatre. Murphys Creek Theatre is performing “The Glass Menagerie” as detailed in our Theater section.

Volunteer tree planting in the Rim Fire footprint has begun. Join the effort by signing up with Tuolumne River Trust, details are here.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open with train rides daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October. Sunday a special Easter guest known as the “Maid of Spring” will join train guests for family photos and every child will take home a special gift. All attendees are also invited to participate in an Easter Bonnet and Hat Contest.

There is an Estate Sale in Sonora this weekend as well listed in our classifieds here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Pinocchio’s. Check out movie times at local theaters. Updating traffic information is in our traffic section here.