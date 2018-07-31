Update: Vegetation Fire On Stanislaus National Forest

Update at 3:45 p.m.: Forest Service spokesperson Diana Fredlund updates that all aircraft has been called off the fire as the flames forward rate of spread has been stopped. She adds that the fire is under an acre and ground crews have a hose line around the fire. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported in the fire. Three engines will remain on scene to fully extinguish the blaze, mop up and check for hotspots.

Original post at 3:35 p.m.: Stanislaus National Forest, CA – Air and ground resources are on the scene of a vegetation fire near the Utica Reservoir by the Calaveras and Alpine county lines.

The flames broke out near the Utica Reservoir near Spicer Reservoir Road, off Highway 4, east of Bear Valley. There is no word on the fire’s size or rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

